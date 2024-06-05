Search

Canada announces new residency programs for caregivers with these benefits

Web Desk
03:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2024
TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced the introduction of two new pilot programs to support caregivers with multiple benefits.

The announcement comes as the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot come to a close later this month.

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the new and enhanced caregiver pilots which will allow caregivers to continue to come to Canada.

The minister also confirmed that the government was working toward making the caregiver pilot programs permanent.

“Caregivers play a critical role in supporting Canadian families, and our programs need to reflect their invaluable contributions. As we work to implement a permanent caregivers program, these two new pilots will not only improve support for caregivers but also provide families with the quality care they deserve,” said Marc Miller.

As far as the benefits are concerned, the new pilot programs will provide home care workers with permanent residence (PR) on arrival in Canada and they will also be permitted to work for organizations that provide temporary or part­time care for people who are semi-independent or recovering from an injury or illness.

According to an official press release, through these new pilot programs, candidates interested in working in Canada’s home care sector will be eligible to apply if they meet the following criteria:

  • Attain a minimum of level 4 based on the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB)
  • Hold the equivalent of a Canadian high school diploma
  • Have recent and relevant work experience
  • Receive an offer for a full-time home care job

The government has announced that more information about the programs would be available before the full launch of the pilots, including full eligibility criteria and details on how to apply.

