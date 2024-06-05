Budget 2024-25: Pakistan mulls 10 to 15% increase in salaries 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to increase the salaries of the public sector employees by 10 to 15 percent in the budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Reports said that the government is considering multiple proposals in this regard as it aims at provide more relief to the employees.

However, the Ministry of Finance has proposed only 10% increase in salaries keeping in view the economic condition of the country.

The final decision in this regard will be taken in a pre-budget cabinet meeting, which will be held after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif return from China.

Meanwhile, the date for presenting the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 has once again been changed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a five-day visit to China.

State Minster for Finance Ali Pervez Malik confirmed it, stating that the budget will now be tabled in the National Assembly on June 12 after the premier returned from China.

Reports said the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) would be held on June 10 followed by the unveiling of economic survey on June 11.

Previously, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was scheduled to table the budget on June 10. Reports indicate that the budget will incorporate the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).