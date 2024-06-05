Budget 2024-25: Pakistan mulls 10 to 15% increase in salaries 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to increase the salaries of the public sector employees by 10 to 15 percent in the budget for fiscal year 2024-25.
Reports said that the government is considering multiple proposals in this regard as it aims at provide more relief to the employees.
However, the Ministry of Finance has proposed only 10% increase in salaries keeping in view the economic condition of the country.
The final decision in this regard will be taken in a pre-budget cabinet meeting, which will be held after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif return from China.
Meanwhile, the date for presenting the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 has once again been changed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a five-day visit to China.
State Minster for Finance Ali Pervez Malik confirmed it, stating that the budget will now be tabled in the National Assembly on June 12 after the premier returned from China.
Reports said the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) would be held on June 10 followed by the unveiling of economic survey on June 11.
Previously, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was scheduled to table the budget on June 10. Reports indicate that the budget will incorporate the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
