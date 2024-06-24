Moscow warns of response as US announces closure of visa centre

WASHINGTON - In a major diplomatic friction, the authorities in the United States have announced to close a Russian visa centre with branches in Washington and New York.
Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov confirmed the development though interestingly, consular services would remain in operation.
The closure of the visa centre irked Moscow with Antonov stating that every day 'attacks are made against us'.
The ambassador said the Biden administration did not give any specific reason for the move; the news has sparked fury and concerns in Moscow.
Reacting to the closure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow will undertake relevant responsive measures.
The US and Russia have been trading barbs on multiple issues for quite a long period of time; however, the invasion of Ukraine proved to be a fresh bone of contention between the two countries.
The reason behind the closure of the visa centre would demonstrate the severity of the matter though in general such a move is considered extreme by experts.
