Search

Immigration

Moscow warns of response as US announces closure of visa centre

Web Desk
02:24 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Moscow warns of response as US announces closure of visa centre

WASHINGTON - In a major diplomatic friction, the authorities in the United States have announced to close a Russian visa centre with branches in Washington and New York.

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov confirmed the development though interestingly, consular services would remain in operation. 

The closure of the visa centre irked Moscow with Antonov stating that every day 'attacks are made against us'.

The ambassador said the Biden administration did not give any specific reason for the move; the news has sparked fury and concerns in Moscow.

Reacting to the closure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow will undertake relevant responsive measures.

The US and Russia have been trading barbs on multiple issues for quite a long period of time; however, the invasion of Ukraine proved to be a fresh bone of contention between the two countries.

The reason behind the closure of the visa centre would demonstrate the severity of the matter though in general such a move is considered extreme by experts.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details ...

03:22 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada's Ontario hikes minimum wage to support workers

02:24 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Moscow warns of response as US announces closure of visa centre

09:04 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

PIA to connect with wider audience, improve travel experience through ...

08:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Trump proposes automatic green card issuance for foreign students

08:33 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Kenya offers free e-visas to these citizens to spur tourism

Immigration

08:09 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces timeline for Umrah visa resumption

07:49 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Sweden implements strict criteria for work permit: Details inside

07:12 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Japan to expand employment opportunities for foreign workers: Check ...

07:01 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024: Death toll of Pakistani pilgrims climbs to 58

08:21 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

India to start medical e-visa for these citizens: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: