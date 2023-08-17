China restricts group tours to Canada: Here's why Beijing is retaining travel ban

BEIJING - Despite allowing group tours to multiple countries, China has still kept Canada restricted for group tours in what appears to be a fresh diplomatic spat between the two countries.
Last week Beijing lifted a COVID-era ban on group tours to countries including the United States, Germany, Japan and Australia amongst others, but group tours to Canada have not been allowed even now.
In a recent statement, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said that the reason behind the snub was "the Canadian side has repeatedly hyped up the so-called 'Chinese interference'".
'Rampant and discriminatory anti-Asian acts and words are rising significantly in Canada' and 'the Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting the safety and legitimate rights of overseas Chinese citizens and wishes they can travel in a safe and friendly environment' the embassy stated.
Both countries have been exchanging barbs for quite a long period of time now but their relations hit a new low this year amid accusations of Beijing's meddling in Canada's elections and the attempted intimidation of MPs that prompted the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei in May.
On the other hand, China sent home a Canadian diplomat Jennifer Lynn Lalonde from Canada's consulate in Shanghai.
Group tours from China to Canada were first allowed in 2010 but in 2018, bilateral relations suffered a blow when Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada at the request of the US; subsequently, two Canadians were arrested in China.
According to the Canada China Business Council, the number of tourists to Canada from China fell in 2019. In a report, it also said over 700,000 Chinese tourists traveled to Canada in 2018.
China - which was alleged of not dealing with the Coronavirus properly - began easing travel restrictions for both visitors and its citizens early this year and had allowed group tours recently but Canada was kept off the list of approved destinations; however, the official statement by the embassy confirms that the diplomatic tussle might linger on for few more months at least.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 17, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.65
|Euro
|EUR
|324.8
|324.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.3
|383
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|80.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.