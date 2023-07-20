Aviation ministry tasked to outsource Islamabad airport: Here's fresh development

ISLAMABAD - The Aviation ministry was given the go-ahead to proceed further on the outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Finance Division revealed that Aviation Ministry was allowed to proceed further regarding the tendering of the outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport.

The decision - made in a high-level meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar - was made in order to improve service delivery in line with best industry practices.

The meeting was attended by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Law & Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, DG PCAA, CEO PPP Authority, IFC team, and other government officials.

During the meeting of the Steering Committee to review the progress of work relating to outsourcing of airports operation, different issues related to the airport and how outsourcing would uplift the standard came under discussion.

Earlier, it was decided that the Islamabad International Airport will be outsourced by August 12 and formalities in this regard would be completed soon.

The government has been advocating the outsourcing of three major airports across the country at a time when a severe economic crisis is being faced by the nation.

The finance minister has already convened multiple meetings of the committee formed to engage foreign operators for outsourcing and soon Karachi and Lahore international airports would also be outsourced if the plans are executed.

The outsourcing of three airports has been kicked off within the scope of a public-private partnership to engage private investors/airport operators through a competitive and transparent process.

The investors and airport operators would be required to "run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential," an official statement added.