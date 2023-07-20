Search

Immigration

Aviation ministry tasked to outsource Islamabad airport: Here's fresh development

Web Desk 11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
Aviation ministry tasked to outsource Islamabad airport: Here's fresh development

ISLAMABAD - The Aviation ministry was given the go-ahead to proceed further on the outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Finance Division revealed that Aviation Ministry was allowed to proceed further regarding the tendering of the outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport.

The decision - made in a high-level meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar -  was made in order to improve service delivery in line with best industry practices.

The meeting was attended by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Law & Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, DG PCAA, CEO PPP Authority, IFC team, and other government officials.

During the meeting of the Steering Committee to review the progress of work relating to outsourcing of airports operation, different issues related to the airport and how outsourcing would uplift the standard came under discussion.

Earlier, it was decided that the Islamabad International Airport will be outsourced by August 12 and formalities in this regard would be completed soon. 

The government has been advocating the outsourcing of three major airports across the country at a time when a severe economic crisis is being faced by the nation.

The finance minister has already convened multiple meetings of the committee formed to engage foreign operators for outsourcing and soon Karachi and Lahore international airports would also be outsourced if the plans are executed.  

The outsourcing of three airports has been kicked off within the scope of a public-private partnership to engage private investors/airport operators through a competitive and transparent process. 

The investors and airport operators would be required to "run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential," an official statement added. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

04:45 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Now you can fly with your pet on this private jet: Here's new service for animal lovers

12:25 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Philippines just turned down $4.9 billion offer to upgrade main airport: Details inside

11:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Islamabad airport is being outsourced: Here's the official deadline

12:19 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

How to apply for Schengen visa? Here's a guide about documents, fee and procedure

11:46 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

US modifies STEM work experience program: Here's what it means for students

12:25 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hajj cost can go down by 50 percent, minister's statement rejoices ...

11:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 20th July 2023

09:02 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.9 290.15
Euro EUR 316 322.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 378.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 197 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 219 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.5 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: