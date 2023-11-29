Enjoy up to 30% off on flying to international destinations through this Saudi airline

Search

Immigration

RIYADH - A Saudi airline has announced up to 30 percent discounts for flying to global destinations as the new year nears.

In a social media post, Saudia announced the discount offer to woo flyers who are all set to enjoy their vacations and spend New Year's Eve in another country.

As per the details, the discount can be availed by booking the tickets from November 22nd to November 29th.

The carrier has announced that the discount applies to Economy and Business class heading from Saudi Arabia and based on the availability of seats.

Moreover, as per the conditions highlighted by the airline, the travel period should be from Dec 1st, 2023 to March 10th next year. 

The carrier has highlighted that the offer applies on round-trip and one-way flights but does not apply to tax & surcharges.

The discount can not be availed for the period from 3 to 11 Jan 2024 and from 21 to 28 Feb 2024, announced the carrier. 

Saudia has been announcing discounts regularly for the facilitation of flyers to global destinations and the discount period for the current offer coincides with the New Year, implying that the globetrotters who want to see the New Year celebrations can book the tickets and head straight to their favorite destinations at discounted rates.

