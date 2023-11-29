Enjoy up to 30% off on flying to international destinations through this Saudi airline

RIYADH - A Saudi airline has announced up to 30 percent discounts for flying to global destinations as the new year nears.
In a social media post, Saudia announced the discount offer to woo flyers who are all set to enjoy their vacations and spend New Year's Eve in another country.
As per the details, the discount can be availed by booking the tickets from November 22nd to November 29th.
The carrier has announced that the discount applies to Economy and Business class heading from Saudi Arabia and based on the availability of seats.
Moreover, as per the conditions highlighted by the airline, the travel period should be from Dec 1st, 2023 to March 10th next year.
The carrier has highlighted that the offer applies on round-trip and one-way flights but does not apply to tax & surcharges.
The discount can not be availed for the period from 3 to 11 Jan 2024 and from 21 to 28 Feb 2024, announced the carrier.
Saudia has been announcing discounts regularly for the facilitation of flyers to global destinations and the discount period for the current offer coincides with the New Year, implying that the globetrotters who want to see the New Year celebrations can book the tickets and head straight to their favorite destinations at discounted rates.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.6
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.11
|758.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.36
|923.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.1
|322.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.