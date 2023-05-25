US announces new visa policy for Bangladesh ahead of elections

WASHINGTON - In what appears to be surprising, the authorities in the United States have announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh ahead of elections in the Asian country.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken disclosed on Wednesday that he was announcing the new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.

Blinken detailed that under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

As far as those who can face the axe are concerned, the secretary said current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services can be denied the visa.

'The United States notified the Bangladeshi government of this decision on May 3, 2023,' noted Blinken.

The Secretary of State elaborated that actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views.

'The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media. I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh,' Blinken said in clear-worded remarks.

In response to the comments, the Bangladesh foreign ministry issued a statement on Thursday and assured free and fair elections which are scheduled to be held in January next year.

“The government apparatus will take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference … to compromise the smooth and participatory conduct of the elections,” it said.

“The electoral process will remain under strict vigilance, including by international observers as accredited by the Election Commission.”

The US policy seems to have worked wonders as Prime Minister Hasina Wajid also promised a fair election.

“I am here to ensure our people’s voting rights because people should decide who will run the country. It is people’s power. I want to ensure people’s power,” she said on Wednesday.

“I am not here to grab power, rather I want to empower our people. They should have that right to choose their government. So under our government, definitely elections will be free and fair,” she assured while speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum.