US visas are getting easier for skilled workers but for this country's citizens

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States, it emerged during ongoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The Indian regime is trying to convince the Biden administration to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the country, according to well-placed sources.

Sources say that the State Department is likely to make an official announcement in this regard that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the US, without having to travel abroad.

Indian citizens have emerged as the dominant users of the US H-1B program, accounting for a remarkable 73 percent of the total workforce of nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in fiscal year 2022. This intriguing trend highlights the significant presence and engagement of Indian professionals within the program.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on questions about which visa types would qualify or the timing of the pilot launch but such plans were first unearthed by Bloomberg Law in February.

“The pilot would begin with a small number of cases with the intention to scale the initiative over the following one to two years,” the spokesperson said while declining to define small.

The H-1B visas are very popular among skilled workers. Annually, the United States government allocates a total of 65,000 H-1B visas to companies in search of skilled foreign workers, along with an additional 20,000 visas specifically designated for individuals with advanced degrees. These visas grant successful applicants a three-year stay in the country, with the possibility of renewal for an additional three years.

The companies using the most H-1B workers in recent years include the Indian-based Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services besides Amazon, Alphabet and Meta in the US, according to official US government data.

The relaxation, if granted, would free up resources for visa interviews in consulates abroad and reduce the strain on the workers as well. This will also increase the Indian diaspora in the country though many of them are already occupying senior positions in globally acclaimed companies.

Although the official details are yet to be unfolded, it is also reported by sources that the pilot program would also include some workers with L-1 visas, which are available to people transferring within a company to a position in the US.

It is also expected that significant progress would be made regarding relaxation to Indians as soon as discussions between the two countries' delegations start in Washington this week.

India has consistently expressed concerns over the challenges its citizens encounter when seeking visas to live and work in the United States, particularly in the technology industry. This issue has become more prominent as the demand for skilled workers continues to grow in the US. Recent data from the Labor Department reveals that there were over 10 million job openings in the country by the end of April.

US visa services are still attempting to clear a backlog after the country halted almost all visa processing worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the delays in visa processing, families have been forced to endure extended periods of separation, with loved ones unable to reunite as planned. The power of social media has allowed these families to shed light on their experiences and connect with others who share similar struggles. These platforms have become spaces where individuals can openly express their frustrations and seek support from the online community.