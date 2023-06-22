Which is the world's best airline? These rankings tell it all!

NEW YORK - When it comes to globetrotters, they prefer the airlines which are top class in terms of quality and services and to solve their problems, fresh rankings have been announced.

In the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2023, Singapore Airlines has bagged the title for being the best airline in the world, for the fifth time in the accolades’ 23-year history.

The announcement came at a gala on June 20 at the Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show and acknowledged many other airlines for other features.

“Singapore Airlines achieved excellent results in many of the award categories, with the highlight being recognition of their First Class cabin as the World’s Best First Class,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

For this award, the UK-based aviation consultancy conducted independent self-funded customer surveys across more than 325 airlines worldwide between September 2022 and May 2023, and Singapore Airlines was declared the best.

On the victory, Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, said it was down to the tireless work of his team, who made “many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel. That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic.”

Who is at Number 2

Qatar Airways was No.2 this year, followed by Japan’s ANA All Nippon Airways in third position, Emirates fourth, and Japan Airlines in fifth place. The distinction for World’s Best Business Class was bagged by Qatar Airways.

On the other hand, for those interested in hygiene, ANA won the award for the highest hygiene standards: It was named World’s Cleanest Airline for the third year in a row, as well as scooping the award for World’s Best Airport Services.

Kuwait Airways was named the World’s Most Improved Airline, while AirAsia was named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline.

Moreover, the rankings say that Scoot was the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline and Volotea won out in the very competitive Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe category.

On the other hand, Air Canada won the category for World’s Most Family-Friendly Airline category, which includes benchmarks like family seating policies, priority boarding and children’s amenities.

When it comes to cabin crew, Garuda Indonesia’s cabin staff were voted the world’s best, Cathay Pacific won World’s Best Inflight Entertainment and Bangkok Airways was again the World’s Best Regional Airline.

For North America, Delta Air Lines was named Best Airline while Sun Country Airlines was named Best Low-Cost Airline in North America.

The World’s Top Airlines of 2023 are listed as:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Air France

8. Cathay Pacific

9. EVA Air

10. Korean Air

11. Hainan Airlines

12. Swiss Int’l Air Lines

13. Etihad Airways

14. Iberia

15. Fiji Airways

16. Vistara

17. Qantas Airways

18. British Airways

19. Air New Zealand

20. Delta Air Lines

World’s Best Cabin Crew 2023

The rankings are as follows:

1. Garuda Indonesia

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. EVA Air

5. Hainan Airlines

6. Qatar Airways

7. Cathay Pacific

8. Thai Airways

9. Emirates

10. Japan Airlines

World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2023

When it comes to the economy, the following are the rankings by Skytrax

1. AirAsia

2. Scoot

3. Indigo

4. Flynas

5. Volotea

6. Transavia France

7. Sun Country Airlines

8. Southwest Airlines

9. airBaltic

10. Jet2.com

11. easyJet

12. Vueling Airlines

13. Ryanair

14. Jetstar Airways

15. flyDubai

The World’s Most Family-Friendly Airlines

1 Air Canada

2 Singapore Airlines

3 Emirates

4 Qatar Airways

5 ANA All Nippon Airways

6 Japan Airlines

7 Virgin Atlantic

8 Etihad Airways

9 EVA Air

10 British Airways