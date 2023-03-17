Vietnam plans to ease visa requirements; Here's what we know so far

HANOI - Vietnam would be relaxing visa requirements to attract more visitors to the country that has multiple tourists hotspots.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered officials to relax visa requirements as hiccups in obtaining tourist visas hinder globetrotters across the world from visiting the country.
In 2022, less than 3.7 million foreign travelers landed in the country known for street food, a long coastline dotted with beaches and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Halong Bay.
The premier has now instructed his cabinet to amend immigration procedures, including offering more visa waivers, increasing the length of stays for foreign tourists with reasonable fees and expanding the
country’s e-visa program.
At present, Vietnam has granted visa waivers to visitors from 13 nations who can stay in the country for 15 days. On the other hand, tourists from nine Asean countries can stay in the country visa-free for as long as 30 days.
Vietnam’s ministry of tourism vows that a more relaxed visa policy is pivotal to drawing more international tourists and in this regard, the country targets attracting eight million foreign tourists this year.
Before the pandemic disrupted routine life across continents, the country reported a record of more than 18 million international tourists in 2019.
There has been efforts across the globe to attract more and more tourists after the Covid restrictions have been lifted by countries. Recent statistics show that the hotel occupancy rates have shot up primarily because social distancing protocols have been removed. The aviation industry is also rebounding on the heels of 'unofficial ending of Covid 19'. Recently, China also started issuing all types of visas, 3 years after the pandemic shut the country to the tourists and students.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
