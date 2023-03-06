This airport is lifting 100ml liquid carry restriction before Easter

LONDON - The limit regarding carrying of 100ml liquid bottles in hand carry luggage is soon to be lifted by London City Airport in the run-up to Easter.

While the rule is in place for over a decade, still it is one of the biggest causes of delays at airport because passengers try to travel with large bottles of liquids or creams but are restrained from doing so during the screening process.

As per the plans of the airport, passengers will be allowed to carry two litres of liquid in their hand luggage as new computed tomography scanning machines are being installed at the airport.

The airports were given until mid-2024 to install new scanning machines; however, London City airport is way ahead of schedule.

The airport is expected to install the new machines by the end of March which would facilitate those going to celebrate Easter holidays.

"The good news for anyone planning a holiday or a business trip is that we will be the first mainstream UK airport to offer a fully CT security experience from the end of this month," said Robert Sinclair, chief executive of London City Airport.

London City Airport already has two of the new CT scanners in operation and the installation of a third by the end of March means all passengers will be able to observe the new rules.

The 100ml liquid rule was introduced after a 2006 terrorist plot to use liquid explosives to bring down planes flying from Heathrow across the Atlantic was thwarted. The rule leaves many passengers in despair as they are unable to carry perfumes and other liquids in their hand carry.