Canada to tighten regulations on study permits for international students: Here are the fresh changes

Web Desk
06:53 PM | 17 Jul, 2024
Canada to tighten regulations on study permits for international students: Here are the fresh changes

TORONTO -  The Canadian government is set to introduce new regulations that will suspend the processing of study permits for post-secondary students if institutions fail to adequately monitor international student enrollments.

Under the proposed rules, colleges and universities must report to the federal Immigration Department regarding students' attendance and whether they are complying with the study permit conditions.

This initiative aims to safeguard international students from fraudulent schemes and curb the misuse of study permits as a means to gain unauthorized work entry in Canada. The regulations would compel educational institutions to update the Immigration Department about students' enrollment status and compliance with permit requirements.

Published in the Canada Gazette, the plan also specifies that students must obtain a new study permit whenever they switch schools, applying before the new program's start date.

A notable change requires students with a letter of acceptance from a different Designated Learning Institution (DLI) than the one listed on their permit to secure a new study permit before the commencement of the new program. During the application process, students can attend the new institution as long as they remain in Canada and adhere to all study permit conditions.

The proposed regulations will also modify existing rules by requiring DLIs to verify the letter of acceptance provided by applicants.

It is worth mentioning that family members accompanying students will be exempt from this verification if their study or work permit is approved before entering Canada; however, if they enroll in a post-secondary DLI after arriving, they must have a verified letter of acceptance.

Additionally, the new regulations would stipulate that study permit applications be returned to the student, along with supporting documents and processing fees, if a DLI fails to confirm a student's acceptance.

It is to be highlighted that the changes apply solely to post-secondary DLIs and international students at that level.

Current regulations require study permit holders to enroll at the DLI specified on their permit and maintain continuous enrollment until completing their studies. The proposed amendments will clarify that a study permit may become invalid if the holder ceases to be enrolled at the designated institution.

As part of the changes, the limit on off-campus work during regular academic sessions will also increase from 20 to 24 hours per week.

The government of Canada has recently introduced several measures aimed at curbing immigration. As far as students are concerned, the government has also announced to reduce the entry of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023.

The governments of the United Kingdom as well as Australia have also introduced similar measures aimed at curbing the entry of international students.

