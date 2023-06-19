UAE announces long vacation for private employees on Eidul Adha 2023

DUBAI – People in United Arab Emirates have finally got a long vacation to mark Eidul Adha as the Kingdom announced holidays for Feast of Sacrifice on Monday.

UAE’s human resources and emiratization announced that private sector employees will enjoy a public paid holiday from June 27 to June 30, and people who are not working on weekends will have six days off.

We announce that 27th June to 30th June will be an official paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Eid Al Adha. Eid Mubarak! ❤️#MoHRE — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 19, 2023

Earlier, Saudi Arabia notified Eid Holidays, as private and non-profit sectors will enjoy holiday starting from June 27.

Eidul Adha is known as Feast of Sacrifice; one of two major Islamic occasions that coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

During Eid, Muslims attend special Eid congregation, followed by the sacrifice of an animal, usually a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into relatives and needy.

Families also come together to enjoy festive meals, exchange greetings and gifts, and participate in various cultural activities.