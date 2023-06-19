Search

UAE announces long vacation for private employees on Eidul Adha 2023

19 Jun, 2023
UAE announces long vacation for private employees on Eidul Adha 2023
DUBAI – People in United Arab Emirates have finally got a long vacation to mark Eidul Adha as the Kingdom announced holidays for Feast of Sacrifice on Monday.

UAE’s human resources and emiratization announced that private sector employees will enjoy a public paid holiday from June 27 to June 30, and people who are not working on weekends will have six days off.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia notified Eid Holidays, as private and non-profit sectors will enjoy holiday starting from June 27.

Eidul Adha is known as Feast of Sacrifice; one of two major Islamic occasions that coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

During Eid, Muslims attend special Eid congregation, followed by the sacrifice of an animal, usually a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into relatives and needy.

Families also come together to enjoy festive meals, exchange greetings and gifts, and participate in various cultural activities.

Eidul Adha on 28th as Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

