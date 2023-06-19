Here's why Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding got postponed

Cricket fans have been desperately looking forward to Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding with the daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi, which was earlier slated to be held in September this year.

But Shahid Afridi, the father of the bride, has indicated a delay in his recent interaction with a local media outlet. As Asia Cup 2023 is being played in September this year, and due to the coinciding dates with the much-awaited event, the ceremony cannot proceed as scheduled.

The former T20 captain mentioned that Asia Cup is crucial for Shaheen and for Pakistan’s cricket team, saying the national duty comes first.

Afridi tied the knot with Ansha in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi earlier in February this year; most of the event remained under wraps as no phones were allowed in light of the family’s privacy but some of the guests and event management company shared snaps of private gathering.