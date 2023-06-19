Search

LifestyleSportsViral

Here's why Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding got postponed

Web Desk 04:43 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Here's why Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding got postponed
Source: Instagram

Cricket fans have been desperately looking forward to Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding with the daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi, which was earlier slated to be held in September this year.

But Shahid Afridi, the father of the bride, has indicated a delay in his recent interaction with a local media outlet. As Asia Cup 2023 is being played in September this year, and due to the coinciding dates with the much-awaited event, the ceremony cannot proceed as scheduled.

The former T20 captain mentioned that Asia Cup is crucial for Shaheen and for Pakistan’s cricket team, saying the national duty comes first.

Afridi tied the knot with Ansha in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi earlier in February this year; most of the event remained under wraps as no phones were allowed in light of the family’s privacy but some of the guests and event management company shared snaps of private gathering.

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Asad and Abdur Rehman win triple crown each in Junior Tennis Championship

01:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Sarfaraz, Shaheen return as Pakistan name 16-member squad for Sri Lanka Tests

10:12 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Defending champions Wapda and Islamabad in finals of National Women's Basketball Championship

11:12 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?

08:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Inside the intimate pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son

09:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Why has Saudi Arabia 'banned' new Spider-Man movie?

10:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Did Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister perform a cosmetic surgery on Naimal ...

06:12 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: