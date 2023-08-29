Search

Multan Sultans make history by appointing first woman GM

Web Desk 02:39 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Multan Sultans
LAHORE – The Multan Sultans have made a remarkable appointment that’s grabbing headlines for all the right reasons: they have just named the first female General Manager (GM) in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

At the youthful age of 28, Hijab Zahid not only becomes the youngest GM in the franchise’s history but also joins a select group of women globally to lead a T20 franchise.

Zahid currently serves as the Director of Grassroots Cricket, a position she has held since the beginning of this year, stepping in to succeed the outgoing GM, Haider Azhar. She holds a master’s degree in Project Management from the University of Hertfordshire and has previously worked as a media manager for Islamabad United, according to ESPNcricinfo.

This exciting news was shared by Ali Tareen, a co-owner of the team alongside his uncle Alamgir Tareen until 2021, when he assumed full control of the team following his uncle’s passing in July.

Ali proudly hailed Zahid as “South Asia’s first female GM in men’s cricket” and praised her as “the most qualified general manager among all PSL sides.” He also committed to appointing three female coaches before the start of the PSL and intends to promote gender equality within the franchise.

Zahid acknowledged the unique challenges she may face as a woman in a leadership role, stating, “It’s a lot harder to assert authority as a woman,” and recognizing the cultural obstacles that can exist in a traditionally male-dominated field.

She expressed a commitment to initiating conversations and workshops to help people adapt to having a woman in a managerial position. She believes that, in the future, they can train women to excel in roles such as analysts, presenters, and media managers, ultimately opening doors for more women in the sporting world.

02:39 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

