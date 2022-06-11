Former hockey player Khalid Rasool visits High Performance Tennis Training Camp
LAHORE – Former international hockey player and ex-Secretary General Lahore District Hockey Association (LDHA) Khalid Rasool on Saturday visited the first-ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2022, which is in progress here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore.
Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), along with former international hockey player Naseem Ahmad, top ranked tennis players, their families and tennis enthusiasts welcomed the chief guest. He was then introduced with the participants of the camp, who are top 3 ranked players from different age group categories.
Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Rasool lauded the passion and spirit of the young tennis players, terming them the future of Pakistan tennis. “The way Rashid Malik shows passion and dedication towards promotion of tennis especially at junior level is a great example for organizers of tennis and other sports, as if they start following his footsteps, other games will also start flourishing and help in taking Pakistan sports to new heights.
“Rashid Malik has been working really hard for the betterment of junior tennis and his efforts have started bearing fruit as many of his students are excelling at ATF and ITF levels. Such high performance training camps under the able guidance of top coaches help the youngsters prepare well for big matches, especially international encounters, where our players need to learn the finer points of their respective games and earn a good name for the country,” he added.
Malik thanked Khalid Rasool for gracing the occasion as chief guest and giving important tips to the players. “Khalid Rasool himself was a good player and a professional administrator. The way he has guided and given tips to top ranked young tennis players, hopefully, they will act upon his pieces of advice and try to win glory for their motherland.”
