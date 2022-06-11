Train rape victim was filmed by the suspects, investigators reveal
KARACHI – Investigating officers make startling revelation in the case of a young woman who was gang-raped by staffers in a moving coach of Bahauddin Zakariya Express last month.
During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that the victim was also filmed during the heinous crime by the suspects.
The officers urged the court to extend the remand for two days as they need to recover the mobile phones, video clip, and the uniforms of the suspects.
Earlier, the victim identified two suspects in court. The arrested suspect included Mohammad Zahid, Aqib Munir, Zohaib, Amir Raza and Abdul Hafeez.
Railway police chief earlier revealed that themother of two children was on board the train when she was lured to an empty compartment by a ticket checker and three men sexually assaulted her.
