Woman gang-raped in Karachi-bound train
Web Desk
11:37 AM | 30 May, 2022
Woman gang-raped in Karachi-bound train
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – A woman was raped on board the Bahauddi Zakria Express train between Karachi and Multan stations by the crew members. 

The incident occurred on May 27 when the victim, who hails from Orangi Town, boarded the train from Muzaffargarh station to go to Karachi. 

She came to Mzaffargarh to meet his children on May 26 as she was divorced by her husband more than a month ago. 

She purchased an economy class ticket and started travelling towards her destination. When the train reached near Rohri station, ticker checker Zahid allegedly lured her into a trap of offering a seat in the AC bogie.

Zahid along with another person identified as Aqib took her to an AC compartment of a bogie where they raped her and fled from the scene. 

After reaching the Karachi station, the woman explained the ordeal to police and lodged a case against the suspects. 

The victim underwent medical examination at the Jinnah Hospital as police have launched investigation into the matter.

Armed robbers rape teenage girl in front of ... 07:44 PM | 26 May, 2022

OKARA – Armed robbers raped a teenage girl during robbery within the limits of Saddar Pattoki police station late ...

More From This Category
Military awards conferred on #PakistanArmy ...
08:42 PM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistani journalist Ahmed Quraishi fired from ...
06:09 PM | 30 May, 2022
Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to assure ...
05:48 PM | 30 May, 2022
President Alvi appoints PML-N's Balighur Rehman ...
03:29 PM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistan likely to hike electricity prices by up ...
03:02 PM | 30 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for three-day visit to ...
01:26 PM | 30 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Who killed Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala?
07:34 PM | 30 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr