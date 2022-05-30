PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for three-day visit to Turkey tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey tomorrow (Tuesday) to further strengthen ties between the two countries.
The visit coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the brotherly nations.
During his stay in Ankara, the premier will hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health, Trade and Economic Cooperation.
Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with Turkish investors and Pakistan-Turkey Business forum.
The visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif is aimed at enhancing cooperation with Turkey in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, education and technical sectors.
He is also scheduled to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the visit is part of Pakistan’s efforts to reniew ties with traditional trusted friends.
