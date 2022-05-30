PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for three-day visit to Turkey tomorrow 

01:26 PM | 30 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for three-day visit to Turkey tomorrow 
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey tomorrow (Tuesday) to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The visit coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the brotherly nations.

During his stay in Ankara, the premier will hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health, Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with Turkish investors and Pakistan-Turkey Business forum.

The visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif is aimed at enhancing cooperation with Turkey in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, education and technical sectors.

He is also scheduled to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the visit is part of Pakistan’s efforts to reniew ties with traditional trusted friends. 

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince ... 09:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in ...

More From This Category
Woman gang-raped in #Karachi-bound train by crew ...
11:50 AM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism ...
10:55 AM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistan declares high alert against Monkeypox as ...
09:36 AM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistan denies sending any delegation to Israel
09:10 AM | 30 May, 2022
Aamir Liaquat curses Imran Khan for ‘sabotaging ...
09:40 PM | 29 May, 2022
PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood hospitalized after ...
08:14 PM | 29 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
06:15 PM | 29 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr