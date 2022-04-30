PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed ways to expand bilateral relationship.
The prime minister reached the kingdom on Thursday on a three-day-visit at the invitation of the crown prince.
On his arrival at the royal palace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of their meeting. He was presented guard of honour.
On his arrival at the royal palace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of their meeting. He was presented guard of honour.
Pictorial highlights of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.#PakKSAVisit #PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/Alt33khXmI— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022
The matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting.
After holding the key meeting, PM Shehbaz headed to Makkah to perform Umrah.
وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا تین روزہ دورۂ سعودی عرب (28-30 اپریل 2022)— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022
وزیر اعظم مدینہ منورہ اور جدہ میں بھرپور دو روز گزارنے کے بعد عمرہ کی سعادت حاصل کرنے کے لیے مکہ مکرمہ روانہ ہوتے ہوئے۔#PakKSAVisit #PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/NEYG8mOny6
He spent his first day of the tour in Madinah where he and his delegation paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool in Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) twice.
