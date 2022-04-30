Pakistan embassy rejects reports of change in Turkey’s visa policy

ANKARA – Turkey has not made any changes in its visa policy for Pakistan nationals, the Pakistan Embassy in the transcontinental country has clarified.

“In response to various media reports, it is clarified that Turkey has not made any changes in its policy of issuing visas and residence permits specific to Pakistan nationals,” the embassy said in a tweet.

It added that the diplomatic staff remains in close contact with the Turkish authorities on all consular related matters.

In response to various media reports, it is clarified that Turkey has not made any changes in its policy of issuing visas and residence permits specific to Pakistan nationals. The Embassy remains in close contact with the Turkish authorities on all consular related matters. — Pakistan Embassy Turkey (@PakinTurkey) April 29, 2022

A day earlier, it emerged that Turkey has decided to tighten its visa policy for Pakistani nationals after some of them found involved in criminal activities.

Reports said that the development comes days after Istanbul police arrested six Pakistani citizens for kidnapping four Napalis tourists for ransom of 10,000 euros.

"The Turkish government has tightened the visa policy for Pakistanis after crimes reportedly involving Pakistanis," Aaj News said.

The Turkish government has also stopped issuing temporary residence permits to Pakistani nationals, it added.