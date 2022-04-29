Turkey tightens visa policy for Pakistanis

ANKARA – Turkey has decided to tighten its visa policy for Pakistani nationals after some of them found involved in criminal activities.

Reports said that the development comes days after Istanbul police arrested six Pakistani citizens for kidnapping four Napalis tourists for ransom of 10,000 euros.

"The Turkish government has tightened the visa policy for Pakistanis after crimes reportedly involving Pakistanis," Aaj News said.

The Turkish government has also stopped issuing temporary residence permits to Pakistani nationals.

Earlier this month, scores of Pakistanis were detained in Turkey for staging a protest against ouster for former prime minister Imran Khan without permission from the local authorities.

They were later released by the Turkish authorities after involvement of Pakistani diplomats.

Later, Pakistani mission in Turkey warned the local community not to stage any protest or else they can face the music.