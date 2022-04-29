Saba Qamar spills the beans about her hidden romance
03:35 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
Saba Qamar spills the beans about her hidden romance
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

An actor par excellence, the Baagi star's craft won appreciation beyond borders. Time and again the 37-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays. 

The Hindi Medium actor is nowadays juggling multiple shots, interviews and her upcoming projects' promotion.

In her recent interview with Something Haute, the Cheekh actor got candid about her future projects, fame and personal life. She also spilt the beans about the romance in her life which is hidden and emphasised the importance of keeping her personal life private.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

