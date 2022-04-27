'Fraud' - Saba Qamar drops first teaser of upcoming drama
The upcoming drama serial 'Fraud' is on everyone's radar due to the star-studded cast with Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles.

The first teaser is out and needless to say, the expectation from the drama have skyrocketed. Featuring the Baaghi star in a unique avatar, the perfect balance of suspense and mystery of the teaser has been winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Saba posted the first teaser with a short caption “Are you ready to watch the actual Fraud in my upcoming serial Fraud? 

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

