Shehbaz Sharif set to embark on maiden visit to Saudi Arabia as Pakistan PM
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to depart on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
This would be Sharif's maiden visit to any foreign state after taking charge as Pakistani premier earlier this month.
A high-level delegation, including federal cabinet members and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F President Fazl-ur-Rehman, would also accompany Sharif to Kingdom. All political figures would also perform Umrah during their stay.
A report of state broadcaster said Pakistani leaders will have bilateral interaction with top Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.
Matters of regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed during the formal interaction.
Islamabad and Riyadh are bound by a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. Ties are also complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora.
In phone call, PM Shehbaz and Saudi crown prince ... 05:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption ...
Earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman called PM Shehbaz Sharif and assured Kingdom’s continued support for the South Asian country.
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
-
- Pakistan Army chief appreciates troops’ combat readiness during LoC ...07:56 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif set to embark on maiden visit to Saudi Arabia as ...07:29 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
-
- Former chief justice Saqib Nisar meets ex-PM Imran Khan in Lahore: ...06:32 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash04:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video goes viral06:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022