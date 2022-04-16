In phone call, PM Shehbaz and Saudi crown prince vow to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of the premiership post.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to work together to further augment and diversify the bilateral ties in all spheres, in a particular trade, investment, and employment generation opportunities.

Recalling the fraternal and historic bonds between the two friendly nations, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify their bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2022

He also thanked the MBS for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.

Furthermore, the MBS extended his cordial invitation to the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom on which the premier also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake a state visit to the South Asian country.

