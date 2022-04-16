In phone call, PM Shehbaz and Saudi crown prince vow to further strengthen bilateral ties

MBs felicitates Shehbaz, extends invitation to pay an official visit to the Kingdom
05:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Source: @shehbazsharif (Instagram)
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of the premiership post.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to work together to further augment and diversify the bilateral ties in all spheres, in a particular trade, investment, and employment generation opportunities.

Recalling the fraternal and historic bonds between the two friendly nations, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

He also thanked the MBS for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.

Furthermore, the MBS extended his cordial invitation to the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom on which the premier also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake a state visit to the South Asian country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, ... 04:49 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected in parliament unopposed on Monday, is expected to ...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia in his first foreign trip after taking charge. Reports said the premier will perform Umrah and meet the Saudi leadership.

