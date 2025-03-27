10 Pakistanis including five women arrested for begging in UAE amid Ramazan

DUBAI – Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested 10 Pakistani nationals, including five women, for begging.

The UAE authorities have informed Pakistani embassy about the development as the Gulf country has launched a crackdown on beggars.

Reports said three women hailed from the Punjab district of Vehari and have been identified as Amina Bibi, Kausar Bibi, and Farzana Bibi while two other suspects – Jamila Bibi and Zubida Bibi – belonged to Lahore.

All these were arrested while begging during various operations in the UAE. They have been sent to jail, and preparations are being made to deport them to Pakistan.

The other suspects arrested in the operations include Muhammad Zakariya from DG Khan, Waseem Haider from Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Usman from Lahore, Ejaz Khan from Charsadda, and Abdullah from Peshawar.

Officials stated that emergency passports have been prepared for these individuals to bring them back to Pakistan, and upon their arrival, they will be arrested and legal action will be taken.

The Arab country has also tightened the visa policy for Pakistani citizens due to rising begging issues. It has also taken up the matter with Pakistani authorities, urging them to increase scrutiny of the travelers.