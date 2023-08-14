Search

Army Chief Asim Munir wants Pakistanis to reject propaganda aimed at creating division in society

09:42 AM | 14 Aug, 2023
Source: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir stressed the significance of Independence Day and the spirit behind the creation of Pakistan, saying Pakistanis knew how to defend their hard-earned freedom.

In his address at Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, the country’s top general said Pakistanis maintained a tradition of celebrating freedom, equality and the pursuit for happiness, which we must continue to value.

Gen Asim strongly condemned efforts aimed at creating division between Pakistan Army and the nation, and affirmed that Pakistani armed forces and its citizens remain resolutely united.

He called attempts to drive a wedge between army and the nation reprehensible, and will never succeed.

COAS reiterated that forces will continue to withstand all challenges, whether external or internal and that it shall contribute towards both national security as well as national development.

He further urged the masses to reject the propaganda of hate mongers, who are pushing a failed rhetoric to foment despair and hopelessness. Pakistan and its brave people withstood many challenges during its creation and thereafter, he said.

 Army chief said nation is passing through interesting times, a watershed era, fraught with challenges, geo-political wrangling, increasing power contestation, hegemonism, and jingoism.

We as a nation continue to withstand the evil designs of the inimical forces; forces of instability and chaos, which are eager in their failed attempts to undo Pakistan.

Quoting words of the father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, COAS said there is no power on earth, which can undo Pakistan - Inshallah.

Sharing his views on Kashmir, he said those brave people will also get freedom from the clutches of brutal occupation forces just as Pakistan got freedom 76 years back.

No evil design can withstand the determination of the Kashmiri people, despite the communication blackouts, blatant use of the bayonets, and turning Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the world, he added and mentioned that it is for the conscience of the international community to realize that Indian excesses in Kashmir have gone unaddressed and the right to freedom and self-determination is being denied at the altar of geo-political necessity.

Gen Asim said India has never been able to reconcile with the idea of Pakistan and is a threat to regional peace and stability.

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with with patriotic zeal, fervor

