US Ambassador congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – United States envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome sends his best wishes to Pakistanis, as the nation mark independence and became a sovereign nation.

In a statement, he called on everybody to celebrate the shared values that unite two nations and look forward to a future of cooperation, progress, and peace. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan, Blome said.

The US envoy said “We worked together on health, energy and climate to support the Pakistani people’s recovery from last year’s floods.

Blome called US-Pakistan Green Alliance a transformative initiative between two sides that will address environmental challenges, and create new jobs, industries and livelihoods for our people.

He added that Washington and Islamabad will work to create more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future.