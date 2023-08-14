Google celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day with special doodle featuring Indus River dolphin

LAHORE – Leading search engine Google is celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with special doodle artwork as nation marked the event with patriotic zeal and zest.
The doodle artwork features a toothed whale species that is endemic to Pakistan, Indus river dolphin, an endangered species known as the bhulan in Urdu and Sindhi, is a special sighting in coasts off Pakistan.
In a special note, Google said “On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained its independence and became a sovereign nation after almost 200 years of British occupancy.”
It further mentioned that Indian Independence Act in 1947, Muslim Indians wanted their own independent nation-state and started the Pakistan Movement. The movement was spearheaded by the All-India Muslim League, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Pakistani citizens throughout the country wave their national flag high in the sky and sing the national anthem. The main festivities occur in Islamabad, where the president and prime minister broadcast uplifting speeches about national heroes, recent achievements, and goals for the future.
Main government buildings like the Parliament House, Supreme Court, President’s House, and more are decorated with bright lights and colors. Firework shows, rallies, and musical concerts are also available to the public.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
