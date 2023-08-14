Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with with patriotic zeal, fervor

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are celebrating the 77th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervor, with commemorative ceremonies being held in different cities today.

The country of over 240 million is celebrating independence with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

August 14 dawned with a 31-one-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one-gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations every year is the national flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

The key feature of the celebrations is the national flag hoisting ceremony in federal capital while similar ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level across Pakistan.

The country’s state run broadcasters are highlighting services of heroes of Pakistan Movement on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.