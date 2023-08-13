Search

Pakistan

Independence Day security and traffic plans released by Islamabad Police

Web Desk 07:16 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Independence Day security and traffic plans released by Islamabad Police
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD - While the country is anticipating the approaching Independence Day festivities on August 14 with great anticipation, Islamabad Police has announced a thorough security and traffic plan for the day.

Authorities have revealed that a complex security system will surround the city, with security officers strategically placed at key areas and well-known public gathering places. Green havens like Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, and Margalla hills will go through careful sweeps with the help of watchful sniffer dogs and cutting-edge security technology to ensure safety.

Plain clothes police officers would surreptitiously travel through key areas in Islamabad with the assistance of intelligence agents in a proactive approach.

Police checkpoints will be established throughout the city's key routes to further bolster security by guaranteeing a constant, watchful presence. 

The vastness of the city has been segmented into several security zones, each of which is reinforced by additional Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, and Islamabad Police personnel, with increased monitoring at strategic access and departure points.

"We have heightened vigilance and are completely prepared. The GT Road's more than a dozen access points from Faizabad to Pirwadhi Square have been reinforced with more police officers, a police officer disclosed.

Equestrian-mounted security guards will patrol the city streets using a new way, bringing a special touch to the security display. Residents of Islamabad and those travelling from other areas have been encouraged by the authorities to carry their CNICs or other acceptable identity cards.

Islamabad Capital Police's (Traffic Division) specialised traffic plan has been presented to streamline vehicular flow and promote road safety, addressing the vital component of traffic management. A strong team of 550 officers and employees has been committed to the cause, and the operational activities are being led by a Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors.

Special enforcement squads have been strategically placed at important intersections citywide, armed with roadblocks to promote orderly behaviour on the roadways. These units will continue to take a firm stance against offences including motorbike one-wheeling, cars with tinted windows and loud exhaust systems.

By relaying real-time traffic updates to the general public, ICTP Radio FM 92.4 will ensure smoother traffic flow.

Independence Day

The nation will celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities, including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

The significance of Independence Day goes beyond the celebration of national pride and patriotism. It is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of forefathers who fought for our independence.

It is also a reminder of the responsibility we as a nation have to preserve and protect our independence by working towards the progress and prosperity of our nation.

The Independence Day of Pakistan is a day of great historical significance and national pride. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by forefathers for the independence of beloved homeland.

COAS Asim Munir to attend Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul tonight

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Robbers snatch Rs800,000, cell phones from police officer in Karachi

05:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Lahore set to host multiple fireworks displays on Independence Day eve

01:34 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Terrorist killed, 3 injured in Gwadar’s security operation

12:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Rs1500 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Balloting Date and Latest Updates here

11:32 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Pakistani security forces kill two militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR

09:44 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Sindh Assembly dissolved a day before completion of official term

09:19 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Independence Day security and traffic plans released by Islamabad ...

07:16 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 August, 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: