Independence Day security and traffic plans released by Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD - While the country is anticipating the approaching Independence Day festivities on August 14 with great anticipation, Islamabad Police has announced a thorough security and traffic plan for the day.

Authorities have revealed that a complex security system will surround the city, with security officers strategically placed at key areas and well-known public gathering places. Green havens like Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, and Margalla hills will go through careful sweeps with the help of watchful sniffer dogs and cutting-edge security technology to ensure safety.

Plain clothes police officers would surreptitiously travel through key areas in Islamabad with the assistance of intelligence agents in a proactive approach.

Police checkpoints will be established throughout the city's key routes to further bolster security by guaranteeing a constant, watchful presence.

The vastness of the city has been segmented into several security zones, each of which is reinforced by additional Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, and Islamabad Police personnel, with increased monitoring at strategic access and departure points.

"We have heightened vigilance and are completely prepared. The GT Road's more than a dozen access points from Faizabad to Pirwadhi Square have been reinforced with more police officers, a police officer disclosed.

Equestrian-mounted security guards will patrol the city streets using a new way, bringing a special touch to the security display. Residents of Islamabad and those travelling from other areas have been encouraged by the authorities to carry their CNICs or other acceptable identity cards.

Islamabad Capital Police's (Traffic Division) specialised traffic plan has been presented to streamline vehicular flow and promote road safety, addressing the vital component of traffic management. A strong team of 550 officers and employees has been committed to the cause, and the operational activities are being led by a Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors.

Special enforcement squads have been strategically placed at important intersections citywide, armed with roadblocks to promote orderly behaviour on the roadways. These units will continue to take a firm stance against offences including motorbike one-wheeling, cars with tinted windows and loud exhaust systems.

By relaying real-time traffic updates to the general public, ICTP Radio FM 92.4 will ensure smoother traffic flow.

Independence Day

The nation will celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities, including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

The significance of Independence Day goes beyond the celebration of national pride and patriotism. It is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of forefathers who fought for our independence.

It is also a reminder of the responsibility we as a nation have to preserve and protect our independence by working towards the progress and prosperity of our nation.

The Independence Day of Pakistan is a day of great historical significance and national pride. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by forefathers for the independence of beloved homeland.