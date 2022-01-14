Another spell of snowfall likely in Murree, northern areas

07:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Another spell of snowfall likely in Murree, northern areas
KARACHI - The Met Office said on Friday a weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/snow is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu and Barkhan on Tuesday/Wednesday.

Rain with snowfalls over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday (morning)

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday.

It warned that rain spell may cause landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also possible on Tuesday/Wednesday.

The Met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain “vigilant” during the forecasted period.

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of people flocked to Murree, creating worst traffic jams in the hilly area. And then came the snowstorm, killing at least 22 tourists, including women and children. Eight of them froze to death while others probably died from asphyxiation.

