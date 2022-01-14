Coke Studio 14 presents a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal in first episode
Coke Studio season 14 was launched on Friday to celebrate the real magic of Pakistani music by revealing the boundary-pushing artists that light up the season.
The first episode featuring legendary singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal has been dropped, leaving the music lovers amused with new fusion.
Announcing the launch of the track titled ‘Tu Jhoom’, Coke Studio writes on Twitter: “As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life”.
As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life.#TuJhoom #SoundOfTheNation#RealMagic #CokeStudio14https://t.co/YvYUrLot33— Coke Studio (@cokestudio) January 14, 2022
Celebrity singers like Young Stunners, Faris Shafi, Hasan Raheem, Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam and Ali Sethi are a part of the Coke Studio's season.
Taking to Twitter, the maestro and OG Coke Studio lead Rohail Hyatt wished the team his best and showed that he had full faith in Xulfi’s.
"So excited that Coke Studio Season 14 is being launched today. This season is destined to become the start of a new era in CS history under Xulfi’s watch."
Wishing Xulfi, the artists and the brand team my best wishes for the launch.
Shuru karain.. ????January 14, 2022
" Wishing Xulfi, the artists and the brand team my best wishes for the launch. Shuru karain.", he concluded.
Moreover, Twitter cannot stop showering praises and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards Coke Studio and the singers.
Some voices which are a treat to listen anytime
Prateek Kuhad
Lucky Ali
Coke Studio ( Pak )
Alex Benjamin
Arijith Singh
Jagjeeth Singh
SP Balasubramaniam sir
Kailash Kher
Sid Sreeram
Linkin park— Anjan_UX (@bhulani_anjan) January 13, 2022
Which #CokeStudio debutant you're excited the most to hear from!?
Me: @Kaifi_Khalil, Eva B and Zain Zahaib duo.#CokeStudio14— Shahjee Writes | #KinGladiators (@ShahjeeTweets_X) January 13, 2022
Abdullah Siddiqui already trending. What if Coke Studio drops his episode today? #cokestudio14 pic.twitter.com/8vhO8j6kUm— Marwah Khan (@MarwahKhan64) January 14, 2022
We know Coke Studio by Rohail Hyatt and whenever it will be about CS, maestro RH will always be remembered. May your brainchild always flourish and be up to the mark you have set for it. Truly the Sound of Nation! ♥️????????????#CokeStudio14— Uşama A Khan (@FidwiUsama) January 14, 2022
Coke studio Fridays are back! ♥️— Haseeb - Abde Stan (@sb_set_hai) January 14, 2022
the only nice thing about today is COKE STUDIO SEASON 14— aleeeeena (@suleimaani_veno) January 14, 2022
