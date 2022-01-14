Coke Studio 14 presents a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal in first episode
Web Desk
07:55 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Coke Studio 14 presents a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal in first episode
Share

Coke Studio season 14 was launched on Friday to celebrate the real magic of Pakistani music by revealing the boundary-pushing artists that light up the season.

The first episode featuring legendary singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal has been dropped, leaving the music lovers amused with new fusion.

Announcing the launch of the track titled ‘Tu Jhoom’, Coke Studio writes on Twitter: “As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life”.

Celebrity singers like Young Stunners, Faris Shafi, Hasan Raheem, Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam and Ali Sethi are a part of the Coke Studio's season.

Taking to Twitter, the maestro and OG Coke Studio lead Rohail Hyatt wished the team his best and showed that he had full faith in Xulfi’s.

"So excited that Coke Studio Season 14 is being launched today. This season is destined to become the start of a new era in CS history under Xulfi’s watch."

" Wishing Xulfi, the artists and the brand team my best wishes for the launch. Shuru karain.", he concluded.

Moreover, Twitter cannot stop showering praises and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards Coke Studio and the singers.

Coke Studio 14 lineup revealed 06:50 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

Coke Studio has revealed the fourteenth chapter of its spectacular journey as Xulfi and his league of musicians are all ...

More From This Category
Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani artist to ...
08:20 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Usman Mukhtar drops first exclusive look from ...
04:15 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Sana Javed’s doppelganger spotted on social ...
03:20 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Minna Tariq ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ...
02:48 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Court issues arrest warrants for Meesha Shafi in ...
01:00 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
FBR issues notice to Aima Baig for not paying ...
10:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coke Studio 14 presents a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal in first episode
07:55 PM | 14 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr