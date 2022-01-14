Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani artist to perform at Coachella

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has many jewels to her crown and now she adds another feather as she becomes the first Pakistani artist to be performing at the American art and music festival Coachella.

Needless to say, the talent powerhouse's latest news comes after the revelation that she will be making her first Coke Studio appearance this season.

Taking to Instagram, Aftab shared a list of artists who will be performing on the first day of the festival on two weekends including Harry Styles, Lil baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, Baby Keem among many others.

The second day features Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Stromae and many other artists, including Palestinian DJ Sama' Abdulhadi who will also perform the second week on April 23.

Moreover, Pakistani celebrities have expressed utmost happiness on Arooj's latest achievement. Stars like Faisal Kapadia, Meesha Shafi and Mahira Khan were all praises for the singer.

Earlier, Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani woman to make it to the Grammys nomination list with two nominations.