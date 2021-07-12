Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab makes it to Obama's summer playlist
Web Desk
03:38 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab makes it to Obama's summer playlist
Share

US President Barack Obama sent the internet into a frenzy as the politician gave a subtle nod to Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab.

Leaving an impression on the former president, Arooj's 'Mohabbat' from the album Vulture Prince has been featured in Obama's 2021 summer playlist.

Recently, Barack gave an insight into his music playlists where he immensely enjoyed listening during the summer for the past couple of years. This year's playlist is titled Barack Obama's Summer Playlist.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

"With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer, I put together a playlist of some of the songs I’ve been listening to lately  — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

Aftab's song 'Mohabbat' inclusion came as a pleasant surprise as her song was mentioned alongside songs from artists such as Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones and Rihanna.

Reciprocating the appreciation, Arooj was delighted to be included in the list and shared the news on her Instagram.

"Well this has been wonderful to wake up to!" she wrote. "Thank you barack Obama."

Arooj Aftab made her debut in 2015 with her album Bird Under Water. Her album Vulture Prince, which includes 'Mohabbat', was released in 2021. 

US politician Ilhan Omar an Atif Aslam fan? 05:20 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

US Representative Ilhan Omar sent the Internet into a frenzy as the 38-year-old politician gave a subtle nod to ...

More From This Category
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming father-daughter ...
04:26 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
'Experience of a lifetime' for Richard Branson as ...
04:59 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Mahira Khan reacts to her ‘secret marriage’ ...
03:17 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Gun-toting man who came to ‘save ...
02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Italy clinches 2nd European Championship title ...
01:05 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Sons torture, abduct own father over property ...
11:38 AM | 12 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming father-daughter moments in rain
04:26 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr