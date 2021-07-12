NAB recommends reference against former Finance Minister over misuse of power

KARACHI – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recommended a reference against former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and former Chairman FBR Abdullah Yousuf among others in a case pertaining to alleged malfeasance in office, local media reported Monday.

Reports cited that the decision was taken in the regional board meeting of anti-graft watchdog. The former PPP leader and former Chairman FBR are accused of causing a loss of around $11.125 million to the national exchequer.

DG NAB Karachi Najaf Mirza, who chaired the crucial meeting, recommended the registration of two corruption references and the transformation of two complaints into inquiries.

PTI govt to lose Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as ... 07:52 PM | 3 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would soon be required to pick a new finance minister as ...

Meanwhile, Shaikh, who was earlier asked to step down as Finance Minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is also facing alleged corruption charges in a case pertaining to illegal payment of US$10 million from the national exchequer during his previous tenure as the Finance Minister.