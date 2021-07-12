NAB recommends reference against former Finance Minister over misuse of power
04:15 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
NAB recommends reference against former Finance Minister over misuse of power
KARACHI – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recommended a reference against former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and former Chairman FBR Abdullah Yousuf among others in a case pertaining to alleged malfeasance in office, local media reported Monday.

Reports cited that the decision was taken in the regional board meeting of anti-graft watchdog. The former PPP leader and former Chairman FBR are accused of causing a loss of around $11.125 million to the national exchequer.

DG NAB Karachi Najaf Mirza, who chaired the crucial meeting, recommended the registration of two corruption references and the transformation of two complaints into inquiries.

Meanwhile, Shaikh, who was earlier asked to step down as Finance Minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is also facing alleged corruption charges in a case pertaining to illegal payment of US$10 million from the national exchequer during his previous tenure as the Finance Minister.

