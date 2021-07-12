Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming father-daughter moments in rain
04:26 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming father-daughter moments in rain
Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's larger than life persona reflects on the internet which makes his massive fan following regularly tune into his social media handles.

His Instagram feed is full of his work and vibrant personality but his daughters also occasionally drop by, making adorable appearances.

While the 44-year-old keeps his private life under wraps, this time around the all-rounder could not contain himself as monsoon rains soared across Karachi as he shared some cute portraits.

Turning to Instagram, he shared a series of clicks and captioned, “Karachi Ki Barshein awr hum” (Karachi’s rains and we).”, he wrote.

The former Pakistan captain is an all-rounder who wreaks havoc on bowlers with his bat and batsmen with his fast-spin bowling.

Moreover, according to the meteorological department Gulshan-e-Hadeed, PAF Faisal Base, University Road Met Complex, North Karachi, Landhi, Saadi Town, Jinnah Terminal, Surjani, PAF Masroor Base, Nazimabad and Malir received the year's first spell of monsoon rainfall on Monday.

Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming father-daughter moments in rain
04:26 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

