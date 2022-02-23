Aiman Khan celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani star actress Aiman Khan celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram with a beautiful video she posted on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha actress shared a video of herself wearing a beautiful mustard outfit, posing in front of the camera like a true diva.

She wrote, “Thankyou so much everyone for immense love! Celebrating 10 million followers today! Yay❤️ love you all.”

Recently, Aiman Khan indulged in a controversy with TikToker Jannat Mirza on makeup issue. She appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show. Rauf asked Khan to advise TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, to which Aiman responded she should wear less make-up.

Jannat Mirza also responded to Aiman with severe remarks.