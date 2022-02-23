Mishi Khan trolled for viral dance video
Lollywood diva Mishi Khan is the latest celebrity to face public scrutiny as the moral brigade isn't stopping to troll her for a viral dance video.
The Uroosa star's entertaining dance video and stylish wardrobe choices have been subjected to severe backlash.
In the aforementioned viral video, the 50-year-old veteran actress was spotted at a wedding showcasing some killer dance moves.
Dressed up in a stunning festive outfit, Mishi Khan looked gorgeous as she happily danced her heart out.
View this post on Instagram
Setting the dance floor ablaze, the popular television host-actress grooved on hit Bollywood song ‘Ik Chumma’ from superstar Akshay Kumar's film.
Yet, the keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their dislike. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions towards her along with lambasting her dance skills.
On the work front, Mishi Kahn was also one of the top models of Pakistan. She starred in the hit movie Janaan in 2016.
