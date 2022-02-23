Hira Mani's hilarious banter with sons wins hearts
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost elegance.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shares an amazing bond with her sons and often drops regular updates of her family life on her social media handles.
This time around, the DoBol actress gave a sneak-peek into the cutest mother-son bond. Keeping the conversation hilarious, her sons teased her about wearing makeup occasionally and getting all glammed up.
The Mein Hari Piya star's personality traits have definitely been inherited by her sons who have a humorous streak like their mother.
Back in 2008, Hira and Mani tied the knot. The couple has two sons; Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
