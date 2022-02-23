Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with sizzling dance moves at Dubai Expo 2020
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks as she mesmerizes her admirers at the Global arena at EXPO 2020, Dubai.
The Kusu Kusu stunner star was the epitome of grace as she performed for a vast crowd of over 30,000 from all over the globe on the stage at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai
Turning to the Instagram handle, the O Saki Saki dancer posted a video as she recapped the memorable night and penned a short sweet note to express how humbled she was with her massive fan following's admiration.
"Recap of my show at @expo2020dubai ! Norianaaaaa u did thatttt ???? ???? ???? What an Unforgettable night thank you so much Dubai!!! What a turn out! ❤️so grateful ❤️ thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed! Its only gna get bigger and better!
الحمدلله"
A glimpse into her stylish wardrobe choices, Fatehi dazzled in a sparkling silver top and tiered trousers alongside sporting the perfect dewy glam which made her looks enchanting.
Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. Nora has more than 37 million followers on Instagram.
On the work front, she last appeared in the popular music video of Dance Meri Rani alongside singer Guru Randhawa.
