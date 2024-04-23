Inside 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant private wedding

Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant have secretly tied the knot. Arushi Sharma, the Bollywood film "Love Aaj Kal 2" actress, and casting director Vaibhav Vishant have entered into wedlock in a private ceremony.

The ceremony took place on April 18th at the Hill Station Chail in the Indian district of Himachal Pradesh.

Arushi Sharma has shared pictures of her dream-like perfect wedding with her admirers on Instagram.

In the captivating album, Arushi is seen in a pink-colored lehenga, while Vaibhav complements her bridal attire in a matching pink and blue sherwani.

In the first picture, the lovely couple can be seen holding hands and striking a charming pose. In the second picture, after the exchange of garlands, both are seen gazing towards the sky together.

In the caption of the album, Arushi Sharma wrote, "This date will always remain memorable where in the shadows of a mountain, we promised to be together in a serene corner of the world."

The actress also expressed gratitude to all her admirers saying, "Thank you all for filling our hearts with so much happiness and for showering us with countless blessings."