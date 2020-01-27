Govt all set to launch ‘Baytee App’ for women

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is all set to launch a mobile application named ‘Baytee’ which aims to empower women.

According to IT ministry, under the program “Baytee”, a mobile app launched which will act as a consolidated portal that will provide advocacy on women rights.

It will disseminate information on laws and regulations, search women-focused education schools, scholarships, training opportunities, job portal, health services, helpline, etc.

. Using the “Baytee” mobile application, women will be able to:

. Find advocacy programs on women rights

. Receive news about laws and regulations regarding women rights

. Inquire about schools and scholarships for women

. Find nearby job and training opportunities

. Seek health services in their area

. Get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels.

Earlier, former Federal Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in November 2019 announced to develop a ‘Baytee’ mobile application for women.

However, the decision made during a meeting held with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the chair.

