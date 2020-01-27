Govt all set to launch ‘Baytee App’ for women
12:07 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
Govt all set to launch 'Baytee App' for women
ISLAMABAD - The federal government is all set to launch a mobile application named ‘Baytee’ which aims to empower women.

According to IT ministry, under the program “Baytee”, a mobile app launched which will act as a consolidated portal that will provide advocacy on women rights.

It will disseminate information on laws and regulations, search women-focused education schools, scholarships, training opportunities, job portal, health services, helpline, etc.

. Using the “Baytee” mobile application, women will be able to:

. Find advocacy programs on women rights

. Receive news about laws and regulations regarding women rights

. Inquire about schools and scholarships for women

. Find nearby job and training opportunities

. Seek health services in their area

. Get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels.

Earlier, former Federal Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in November 2019 announced to develop a ‘Baytee’ mobile application for women.

However, the decision made during a meeting held with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the chair.

KP Govt Launches Mobile App To Promote Tourism

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched the first ever mobile application in to promote tourism in the province.

Furthermore, the mobile app ‘KP Tourism’ will be helpful for tourists from all parts of the country and abroad.

They would easily plan their tours across KP, discover scenic places and interact with other tourists.

KP Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Atif Khan inaugurated the mobile app and tourism logo.

