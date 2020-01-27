Here’s everything that happened at the 4th Hum Style Awards

KARACHI - The 4th instalment of the Hum Style Awards was being held in Karachi at the Expo Centre, on Sunday (last night).

All the big names of fashion, television, film, and beauty were present to celebrate the event. The slogan for Hum Style Awards 2020 was: “focus on style and entertainment that aims to not only showcase the industry in the best light possible but also to reward excellence.”

Many glamorous performances took place on the stage carried out with perfection after days of hard work and rehearsals.

The performers at the Hum Style 2020 awards night included the rap group Young Stunners as well as actors Sara Loren, Ahsan Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Farhan Saeed, and Urwa Hocane, and Abrar ul Haq.

Here is the complete list of winners in different style categories:

Most Stylish Film Actor Male: Ahad Raza Mir

Most Stylist Film Actor Female: Mahira Khan

Most Stylish Film Actor Female (Jury): Kiran Malik

Most Stylish Television Actor Male: Mikaal Zulfiqar

Most Stylish Television Actor Female: Sonya Hussain

Designer of the year (Bridal): Shehla Chatoor

Style Icon of the year: Ayesha Omar

Retail Label of the year (Apparel): Chapter 2 by Khaadi

Most Stylish Sports Personality: Hajra Khan

Designer of the year (Menswear): Ismail Farid

Designer of the year (Demi-couture): Zaheer Abbas

Designer of the year (Pret): Sublime by Sara Shahid

Excellence in the field of Interior Design and Furniture Manufacturing: House of Zunn

Timeless Beauty: Reema Khan

Most Stylish Performer: Asim Azhar

Best Model Female: Zara Abid

Best Model Male: Aimal Khan

Designer of the year (Lawn): Zara Shahjahan

Fashion Photographer of the year: Alee Hassan

Hair and Makeup Artist of the year: Qasim Liaqat

Rising Star 2018-2019: Hamza Khan Bandee and Mushk Kaleem

