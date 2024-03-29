Varun becomes youngest Bollywood actor to make debut at Madame Tussauds Sydney

Varun Dhawan, the Indian actor, has achieved a remarkable milestone as the youngest Bollywood star to debut at Madame Tussauds Museum in Sydney, Australia.
His wax figure joins a prestigious collection, previously unveiled in the museum's Hong Kong branch, where Varun also held the distinction of being the youngest Bollywood actor represented. Now, in Sydney, a new Bollywood exhibit showcases wax statues of luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan alongside Varun Dhawan.
Beyond this honor, Varun continues to shine in his professional endeavors. Recently, he clinched the Best Actor (Popular Choice) award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 for his outstanding performance in the film "Bawaal," directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.
Excitement mounts for Varun's next venture, "Citadel: Honey Bunny," in collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This project promises a captivating blend of espionage intrigue and heartfelt romance, set against the backdrop of the 1990s. Written by Raj and DK along with Sita R. Menon, the series boasts a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, and others, with the release date yet to be announced.
Adding to his roster of upcoming projects is "Baby John," an eagerly anticipated Atlee film featuring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, slated for release in May of this year.
Amidst his thriving career, Varun also embraces personal milestones, eagerly anticipating fatherhood. With his wax likeness now on display at Madame Tussauds Museum in Sydney, Varun Dhawan's star continues to ascend.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.3
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.46
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
