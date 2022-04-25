Bollywood stars wish Varun Dhawan on 35th birthday
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Source: Varun Dhawan (Instagram)
Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan turns a year older today and is celebrating his 35th birthday with an overload of sweet birthday notes.

Carving a niche for himself by giving consecutive hits, the Student of the Year actor's flawless acting skills and his easy-going personality made him a favourite among his peers and the masses.

Many stars including Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor wished the talent powerhouse with memorable birthday wishes.

Moreover, the Coolie No.1 actor decided to mark his special day on the sets of his upcoming film Bawaal.

"It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya???? set for release ", captioned the 35-year-old.

