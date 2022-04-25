Bollywood stars wish Varun Dhawan on 35th birthday
Share
Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan turns a year older today and is celebrating his 35th birthday with an overload of sweet birthday notes.
Carving a niche for himself by giving consecutive hits, the Student of the Year actor's flawless acting skills and his easy-going personality made him a favourite among his peers and the masses.
Many stars including Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor wished the talent powerhouse with memorable birthday wishes.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the Coolie No.1 actor decided to mark his special day on the sets of his upcoming film Bawaal.
"It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya???? set for release ", captioned the 35-year-old.
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood pours in best wishes for Mrs. and Mr. ... 06:50 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Varun Dhawan has finally tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at 'The Mansion House Resort' in ...
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Dua Zehra - Missing Karachi girl recovered from Lahore02:51 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Harbhajan Singh sees Babar Azam as future legend of cricket02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- IHC bars ECP from deciding PTI foreign funding case in 30 days01:27 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022