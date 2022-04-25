Kinza Hashmi leaves fans awestruck with upcoming drama's first look

Kinza Hashmi and Affan Waheed are gearing up for a new romantic drama serial and needless to say, the first teaser promises a heart-wrenching journey of betrayal and love.

The first teaser of Hashmi and Waheed's upcoming drama was released on the official handle 7th Sky Entertainment and Geo Tv on April 2.

"We are delighted to announce our upcoming project narrating a heart-wrenching journey of betrayal and dejection leading to distrust in every relationship."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7th Sky Entertainment (@7thskyentertainment)

The aforementioned dreamy teaser shows Hashmi looking gorgeous and envisioning herself living a luxurious life but soon her fantasy gets shattered as she is plunged into a chaotic and unsettling situation where Juvaria Abbasi's character can be seen yelling at her.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi, the drama is directed by Mazhar Moin. The cast includes Hashmi, Waheed, Sabeena Farooq, Seemi Raheel, Kashif Mahmood, Saife Hasan and Abbasi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geo TV - Har Pal Geo (@harpalgeotv)