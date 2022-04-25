Sonya Hussyn and Yasir Hussain to star in Eid telefilm 'Siwaiyaan'
Sonya Hussyn and Yasir Hussain to star in Eid telefilm 'Siwaiyaan'
With Eid 2022 just around the corner, media houses are gearing up to the holiday memorable with a burgeoning list of Eid shows, dramas and telefilms in the pipeline.

Among the plethora of entertainment ventures releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr is Yasir Hussain and Sonya Hussyn's 'Siwaiyaan' which is a murder mystery with a comedic element.

Written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan, the plot of the upcoming Eid telefilm spins around a couple whose families are visiting for Eid and are expecting "good news" but instead are faced with unpredictable situation.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, Siwaiyaan is Yasir's second collaboration with this production house. The ensemble cast includes actors Sikandar Khan, Saife Hasan, Zeba Shehnaz, Sabahat Adil, Nayyar Ejaz, Amber Wajid and Hina Rizvi.

