Sarah Khan and Uzma Beg's latest BTS video goes viral

Ramadan drama serial Hum Tum has been winning hearts with hilarious plots and impeccable performances. The drama stars Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles.

While fans eagerly wait for the drama's finale, Uzma Beg who plays Nani is keeping the audience entertained with the hilarious yet sweet BTS videos with Sarah Khan.

"With my super piyaaaaari @sarahkhanofficial ! Love her to bits", captioned the Chupke Chupke actor.

The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama has been loved by the drama buffs and has garnered massive views and likes.